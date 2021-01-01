Ameren encouraging everyone to be ready for extreme winter weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter weather approaching, households should take precautions to stay safe and warm in case of electrical outages.

Tucker Kennedy, Communications Director for Ameren Illinois, explains the importance of staying prepared during extreme winter weather conditions.

“What we tell our customers is to play it safe…now is the time to put together a storm kit,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said kits should include essential items you may need if the power goes out or it’s not safe to leave the house. He also suggests charging your phones and laptops and filling vehicles with gas.

Many people may opt to use a generator when the power fails. Kennedy advises staying up to date on your generator’s model and protocols to stay safe and avoid further electrical dangers.

Ice storms can pose a major threat to electric lines, often resulting in power outages and creating concern over dangerous, fallen powerlines.

“If you see something that’s down, you assume it’s live, you stay away from it,” Kennedy said.

Ameren Illinois is actively preparing for the storm before it even begins, monitoring weather and stationing workers across central Illinois, ready to repair when needed.

“It’s a game we play with a tough foe, with mother nature,” Kennedy said, “but we’re ready for this one.”