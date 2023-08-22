CHICAGO (WMBD)– As Central Illinois sweats out the latest heatwave, Ameren is reminding customers to stay cool with a few helpful tips.

An Ameren news release starts by stating the obvious, staying in the air conditioning. But there are several other tips that may surprise those trying to avoid the high temperatures.

Incandescent bulbs bring unnecessary heat into your home. A lot of energy is used to heat the filament that turns on the light. Replace them with LED bulbs, and save over $200 a year.

Hold off on heat-producing chores. Your dishwasher, your dryer, your oven, all these produce heat in your home. Save them for the evening hours when the temperature has begun to dissipate.

Do not try to hack your thermostat. Setting your thermostat lower than your target temperature does not cool it faster, it just wastes energy and money.

Resealing doors and windows is obvious, it keeps the hot air out and the cool air in. In addition, keep your blinds and curtains closed during daylight hours, so your air conditioner doesn’t work as hard.

Anyone looking for a cool place to stay can find a list of cooling centers here.