Ameren reminds you to dig safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–With weather warming up and COVID-19 ongoing, many people are turning to do-it-yourself construction work.

April is National Safe Digging Month and Ameren Illinois reminds you to be safe while working outside in your yard. Before installing a fence or digging a garden you are urged to call 8-1-1 and get connected with the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators (JULIE).

J.U.L.I.E. is a non-profit that can determine if Ameren has any underground facilities; usually natural gas or electric lines in the requested dig location. This is important because the average person doesn’t know what lies underground.

“The importance is, you do not know what’s underground below you–it can be an electric line, gas, water or sewer,” said Ameren spokesman, Brian Bretsch.

Bretsch also says that calling is not only a law, but can also prevent yourself from potential danger.

“Rather than sticking a shovel in the ground and digging a hole and striking a utility, you could cause yourself a major headache and in the case of natural gas, you could put yourself in quite a bit of danger,” Bretsch said.

Ameren says the service is free and will be out there within two business days.

Call 8-1-1 before digging.