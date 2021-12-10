Ameren reporting power outages around Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren’s Outage map is showing several people without power around Central Illinois Friday night.

According to the outage map, there are currently 83 without power southeast of Dunlap. 84 without power east of South Pekin. 966 without power near Manito. 139 are reported to be without power in Tremont.

There is currently no estimated restoration time.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.