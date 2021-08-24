Ameren reporting power outages around Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren’s Outage map is showing that several thousand people are without power around Central Illinois Tuesday night.

According to the outage map, 847 are without power in the area of Peoria/Peoria Heights, 1,939 are currently without power in the Bartonville area, 110 are without power in the area of Creve Coeur.

There is currently no estimated restoration time.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.