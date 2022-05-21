PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren’s Outage map is showing several people without power around Peoria Saturday Morning.

According to the outage map, there are currently more than 690 customers without service at this time.

There is currently no estimated restoration time.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.