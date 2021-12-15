Ameren reporting thousands without power around Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren’s Outage map is showing several thousand people without power as high winds sweep through Central Illinois Wednesday.

According to the outage map, over 1,126 are currently without power in Peoria, 1,225 are without power east of Spring Bay, 604 are reported to be without power near Bloomington-Normal, and 868 are reported to be without power south of Cooksville.

There is currently no estimated restoration time.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.