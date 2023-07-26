ST. LOUIS (WMBD)– As Illinois endures temperatures in the triple digits, Ameren wants to remind customers to take extra steps to stay cool.

An Ameren press release implores customers to take the heat seriously.

“We urge our customers to take whatever measures necessary to stay safe and cool during the heat wave,” said Dan Isom, Ameren’s vice president of corporate safety, security and crisis management. “While usage of air conditioning and fans is expected to increase in these conditions, there are steps customers can take to protect their health and safety, manage their usage and save money.”

Ameren’s extreme heat weather tips:

Create a breeze – Did you know that when using a fan and air conditioner simultaneously, you can raise your thermostat setting by four degrees with no change in comfort? You can also rotate any ceiling fans counterclockwise to create a cool breeze. But remember to turn fans off when you leave the room – they cool people, not rooms, by creating a windchill effect. Keep air vents clear – Periodically replace air filters for your air conditioners. Clean air vents regularly and make sure curtains or furniture do not block any vents or returns. Close window shades – Closed curtains and blinds help keep rooms cooler and prevent the loss of cool air. Studies demonstrate that medium-colored draperies with white plastic backings can reduce heat gains by 33%. Utilize alternative cooking methods – Grilling outdoors or using air fryers, slow cookers and toaster ovens will reduce excess heat from being produced in the kitchen from larger appliances. Program your thermostat – Smart thermostats enable you to automatically run your air conditioner cooler when you are home and a bit warmer when you are out of the house. With proper use, programmable thermostats can save about $180 every year in energy costs. Cooling Centers – If customers do not have a cool place to stay, visit a cooling center or public space for a break to help you stay safe until temperatures cool. Cooling centers in Missouri and Illinois.

More information can be found here.