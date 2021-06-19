Ameren working to restore power to 30,000 customers after severe storms across Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois crews are working to restore power across Central and Northern Illinois after severe storms early Saturday Morning.

According to an Ameren press release, the storms knocked out power for nearly 30,000 customers overnight.

The Ameren Illinois Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated at 2 p.m. on June 18 to begin monitoring the situation. Early reports have indicated that debris from trees is the cause of many of the outages.

Ameren Illinois senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services said crews are getting a better idea of what the damage looks like around Illinois now that the sun is up.

“With daylight, we’re getting a good look at the extent of the damage we sustained to our infrastructure,” Wakeman said. “We’ll be working throughout the day to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible.”

According to Ameren Illinois Spokesperson Brian Bretsch, most of the damage locally has been reported in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, and Knox Counties. Bretsch also said that all boots are on the ground to try and restore power, and power has been restored to over 15,000 customers across Illinois already.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

Ameren is also recommending customers follow several safty tips:

Residents are reminded that downed electrical wires could be energized and dangerous. Stay away from brush, downed trees and limbs, and any debris that may conceal downed power lines. Call Ameren Illinois to report downed wires.

If using a portable generator, keep outside and away from doors or windows.

With high heat is expected Saturday, Ameren Illinois urges customers who are without power – especially seniors, people with small children, and those with respiratory issues – to find an air-conditioned location today. It is important to check on family members and neighbors to ensure they remain safe.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.