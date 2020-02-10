American Heart Association, local survivor encourage people to take action during heart month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heart disease affects millions of people every year and during February the American Heart Association is recognizing Heart Month.

Heart disease kills 25,000 people in Illinois every year which is why paying attention to your health and warning signs is important when talking about heart health.

For people like Bob Casas, a local heart disease survivor, taking action saved his life.

“One in four. It’s the number one killer in America,” said Shelly Kerker, the development director for the American Heart Association in Peoria.

Three years ago, Bob Casas made a doctor’s appointment after noticing he was short of breath. He was released from care with little concern.

“The first echo showed me with like a 30% restriction,” said Casas.

Last July, he was contacted for a follow up at the heart clinic at UnityPoint Health.

“And then three years later, I was at like a 70% restriction,” said Casas.

By October, he was having a valve replacement surgery.

“Them basically calling me, saved my life,” said Casas.

Casas is not alone in his heart health journey. More than 17 million people a year are affected by heart disease.

“It keeps your body healthy, it keeps the blood flowing in your body. And heart month in February is such a great time to bring awareness to that,” said Kerker.

Paying attention to his body helped Bob find answers.

“Our diet, exercise, stress, our family history, our personal medical history, all of those things factor into heart health or the lack thereof,” said Tina Miller, the director of cardiovascular services at UnityPoint Health.

But bob says he almost didn’t listen to how he was feeling.

“I fell into the typical mindset that I’m getting old, so that’s why I’m getting out of breath, but that definitely was not the reason,” said Casas.

People can take action by monitoring their health, talking with a doctor, and taking medication. The American Heart Association

“If you want to stick around, take care of yourself,” said Casas.

The American Heart Association says healthy lifestyle choices make a big difference in a person’s everyday heart health.