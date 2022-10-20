BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Veterans across Illinois are donating goods and money to help those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The Illinois State Headquarters of the American Legion has gathered supplies from Legion posts and auxiliaries across the state. A trailer packed full of goods will leave Bloomington this weekend in hopes of arriving in Florida by Monday.

Apartment adjutant for the American Legion Marty Conatser said they’re in need of baby formula, diapers and female hygiene products.

“We wanted to only collect what they really needed and they gave us that list. Last week, we put a call out through the department through the three organizations and the response has just been tremendous,” Conatser said.

So far, $15,000 worth of goods have been donated.

The American Legion office at 2720 East Lincoln Street will be accepting donations until 4 p.m. Friday. Money will still be accepted after the trailer leaves.