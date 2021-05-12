American Legion National Commander visits Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A group of veterans traveling coast to coast to pay their respects to fallen soldiers, made a stop in Peoria.

The American Legion National Commander, James Oxford visited the Peoria Veterans Memorial Wednesday morning.

“We’re making sure that we never forget the service and the sacrifice of the people who served and dedicated their lives to this country so we laid a wreath,” said Oxford.

Its part of their nationwide tour and Illinois is their 16th stop of the year. The tour was on pause last year due to the pandemic so Oxford said he’s excited they are allowed to travel again and interact with veterans across the nation.

“Before COVID, we had the opportunity to visit 31 departments, 3 foreign countries, Indianapolis three times and Washington D.C three times,” said Oxford.

Illinois has more than 70,000 members and 700 departments across the state. Each year, members ensure their fellow veterans are taken care of, Oxford said especially during the pandemic.

“PPE collections, PPE distribution, blood drives, virtual drive fairs, collecting and delivering groceries, maybe delivering prescriptions but even during that time the allegiant is still here still doing what we do,” said Oxford.

There will be a dinner Wednesday night and members will be awarded for their efforts this past year.

“The veterans’ service organization better helps us help them and that’s what it’s about, we protect and make sure America never forgets,” said Oxford.

More information is available on their website.