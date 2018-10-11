American Legion planning raffle for Quincy veterans

The American Legion in Canton is holding a raffle for Veterans Day. The money raised will go to the veterans at the veteran’s home in Quincy.

The four winners will receive a yard ornament with military engravings.

“It’s time for us to give back to them because they did something way before I was even born myself. They’re gone away from their family for months and years away, from their loved ones, their wives, their children, their husbands,” said James Lingenfelter, military raffle host.

The military display and raffle will take place on Veterans Day at the American Legion Post 16, 550 N 4th Ave in Canton from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and the organizers are hoping to raise at least $5,000.