PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Pearl Harbor was attacked 82 years ago on December 7, 1941. Today, the American Legion Post 2 remembers those who lost their lives.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was the day that America joined World War II. On the morning of December 7, 1941, eight US Navy battleships were attacked in a surprise military strike by the Japanese.

Lou Conter is now the only living survivor of the USS Arizona. Every year, he tries to make it to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to visit the wreckage and remember his fellow servicemen. This year, at 101 years old, he is unable to attend.

Military veterans today said they are worried an important day like the Pearl Harbor attack will be forgotten, not that there are only 1% of World War II survivors left. “I wouldn’t expect them to do a whole lot of celebration, but if they could just take 15 or 20 seconds to remember what happened. That would satisfy me.” James Ulrich, Commander of the American Legion Post 2 in Peoria, said.

America lost 2,403 servicemen, including 68 civilians, and 1,178 were wounded on that fateful morning.