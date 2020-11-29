American Legion post #79 is looking for community support to keep its doors open

LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ruel Neal post #79 in Le Roy is looking for community support to help keep its veteran programs alive, and keep their doors open.

To raise funds, they are offering breakfast every Sunday from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

As cost of materials has risen during the pandemic, they’re also hoping to use the funds generated to buy a new roof as winter weather slowly approaches.

Commander Mark Young says the pandemic has caused several struggles for many American Legion posts, and he’s hoping the breakfasts fill their void while also bringing the community together.

“The great this here is, we offer a full menu breakfast for our general public and anyone that wants to come in, we never charge taxes, and during the pandemic right now we’re doing a four meal breakfast special, five dollar breakfast which is dirt cheap,” said Young.

You can get biscuits and gravy, a ham and cheese omelet, pancakes, or french toast for just 5 bucks.