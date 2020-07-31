American New Business plan town hall discusses how to support new businesses

PEROIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Innovation Alliance hosted a town hall on Zoom to help new businesses recover during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was hosted by the Executive Director of the Peoria Innovation Alliance Jake Hamann, and there were eight panalist including Leigh Ann Brown of the Morton Economic Development Council and CEO of the Black Business Alliance Peoria Chapter Denise Moore.

The panel discussed how new and small businesses were at risk because they didn’t have enough savings, and small businesses were missing out on federal funding due to difficulties filing for federal PPP funding.

To help respond to the crisis new and small businesses are facing, the meeting focused on “America’s new business plan,” which includes a policy framework that would help businesses keep their doors open.

The plan’s policies focus on funding, opportunity, Knowledge, and support. The plan has short term goals to help businesses during the pandemic and long term goals of improving policies to support new businesses.

Jake Hamann said ways those watching could take action by encouraging policymakers and business leaders to support and priorities small and new businesses.

You can watch the full Town hall below.

