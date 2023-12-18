EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The American Red Cross is hosting its 19th annual 12 Hours of Giving on Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, so the need is always high. Hosting the annual event for giving blood and platelets allows the Red Cross to stock up for emergencies during the holidays.

Caleb Liggin, Account Manager for the American Red Cross Donor Recruitment, specifies the need. “We are currently under an urgent need for Type-O donors, so if you’re O-Positive or O-Negative, we really need you to come out and donate blood. Those are the blood types most commonly used during trauma situations.”

The American Red Cross’s website says that you can donate blood every eight weeks, allowing for you to donate up to six times a year. “Blood donation is so necessary. People need it, and if it’s not there when you need it, you can’t catch up.” said Terry Kallmbah, a regular blood donor.

The 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive will be located at the Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.