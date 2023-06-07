PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — World Blood Donor Day is June 14 celebrated by American Red Cross. This day is meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteers blood donors.

According to the American Red Cross press release a concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.

Dunlap

6/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prospect United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ash

Hanna City

6/27/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12208 W. Farmington Rd, P. O. Box 388

Mapleton

6/29/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Camelot Clubhouse, 9278 W. Lake Camelot Dr

Peoria

6/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/15/2023: 10:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Samaritan Ministries, 6000 N Forest Park Dr.

6/16/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/19/2023: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 311 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave

6/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., REMAX Traders Unlimited, 3622 N Knoxville Ave

6/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/22/2023: 10:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/23/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/26/2023: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/29/2023: 10:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

6/30/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

Everyone that comes to give blood, platelets, or plasma June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Help the Red Cross celebrate World Blood Donor Day and meet the critical needs of patients.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS

(1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.