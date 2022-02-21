PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum is hosting the “American Verses Virtual Festival” all week. Monday kicked off the festival with a free art workshop.

The festival includes in-person and virtual events geared towards engaging local students. It is in conjunction with the museum exhibit of the same name, which features the work of artists Terry Adkins, Mark Bradford, and Kerry James Marshall.

The free festival events are funded by a grant from the Art Bridges Foundation.

Monday, the Student Engagement Coordinator for the museum, Everley Davis, instructed an open art workshop.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

The festival culminates with a performing arts night, featuring live music, video screenings, and open galleries.