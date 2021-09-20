American Water closing two roads for repairs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — American Water is shutting down two separate roads for repair. One in Peoria and another in Bartonville.

The northbound right lane of SW Adams Street is closed between S. Griswold Street and S. Stanley Street. The lane will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 20 and will re-open as soon as possible according to a press release.

The southbound lane of S. Adams Street is shifting over between Keller Street and Madison Street in Bartonville. There will not be a turn lane from S. Adams onto Roosevelt Street. The traffic lane will also be closed Monday, Sept. 20 and will re-open when construction is completed.

All areas are said to be restored as soon as possible.