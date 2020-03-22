Amid COVID-19, churches adapt services to an online setting

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)–On any given Sunday, people were going to church and gathering as a group but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re gathering in a different setting.

With social distancing in effect, churches are being asked to follow those guidelines; meaning people can’t worship pew-to-pew as a parish. So pastors are now live streaming.

“We can’t have masses publicly where people can gather,” said Father David Richardson, lead pastor at St. Philomena Catholic Church.

Churches of all denominations across the country and in central Illinois are streaming their services online. Preachers preaching to cameras to church members at home.

“Their response is, they don’t know what to do at home–they don’t know if they should stand or sing,” said Reverend Deveraux Hubbard, lead pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church.

“It was a little different because you’re looking for the audience participation and seeing the audience respond,” said Gloria Cox, pastor at New Life Christian Church.

The COVID-19 crisis will not likely die down before Easter Sunday. And for Christians, Easter Sunday mass is one of the biggest services of the year.

“It will be very different than what we’re used to experiencing–with truly a packed house and all that energy in a packed house like that,” said Reverend Timothy Ozment, pastor at First United Methodist Church of Peoria.

“We’re still in the process of re-thinking what does that look like,” Hubbard said.

“We’ll have to think about that, at Easter time it’s when new Catholics join the church,” Ricardson said.

Although services are different, the preachers don’t change their message.

“The message of Jesus Christ is still the same,” Cox said.

“It’s still what I believe what God’s word is for the people right now,” Ozment said.

All four pastors say this new form is a learning opportunity but has more potential to grow the word of the Lord.

All four churches say offerings have been down a bit, but that those who wish to donate can do so online. They also look forward to the day their members can return to church.