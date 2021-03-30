AMT demonstrates new technology for cardiac arrest patients, grants devices to local fire departments

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local fire departments are now equipped with a device that can improve cardiac arrest patient outcomes.

Peoria’s Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) invested in the devices and granted them to the local departments, all as part of the “Race to the Top” initiative.

On Tuesday, March 30, AMT demonstrated the new technology.

The device, EleGARD, has shown improved neurological recovery for cardiac arrest victims.

“The EleGARD raises the head, to help circulation,” said George Hevesy, Corporate Medical Director at AMT.

Leaders at AMT said that during resuscitation, CPR can cause intense pressure in the brain. The new technology puts patients at an incline, preventing brain damage.

“We want to give them a good neurological outcome so they can return to normal life,” said Steven Amstutz, EMT and engineer at the Pekin Fire Department.