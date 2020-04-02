AMT first responders say they have enough protective gear to continue serving Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While many hospitals have dwindling inventories of protective gear, some Peoria first responders said they’re stocked and ready to respond.

Representatives from Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois, which serves over 40 communities in Peoria and Tazewell counties, said they are currently well supplied.

Josh Bradshaw, AMT’s Community Resource Manager, said he’s confident, at the moment, the company’s medics have enough protective masks and gowns to get them through the current shortage.

“It’s our job to be prepared for whatever comes down and whatever challenges there are for us to meet,” Bradshaw said. “So we thankfully were able to get a decent supply and it is our expectation that manufacturing will catch up for us to be ok going into the future.”

Bradshaw said because of past medical events, the company learned to stay stocked and plan ahead.

“We’ve seen situations in the past like H1N1 in 2009 and the possible Ebola outbreak in late 2014, so these types of situations are definitely on our radar,” Bradshaw said. “They’re something that we’re always prepared for because we know it’s a possibility.”

He said in a world where anything can change at a moment’s notice, they’ve learned to be prepared for the worst instead of hoping for the best.

“Hope is not a strategy so you have to be prepared,” Bradshaw said. “We just want to keep doing what we’ve always done which is take the best care of people that we possibly can.”