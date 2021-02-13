AMT ‘Strike Team’ helps vaccinate Peoria’s most vulnerable citizens

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) is using a “strike team” to help vaccinate the vulnerable population.

The team is targeting congregated living facilities, including homeless shelters and jails. On Saturday morning, the strike team vaccinated roughly 65 staff and residents at Dream Center Peoria.

“We have lived in fear for a year,” said Kristy Schofield, Director of Homeless and Housing at Dream Center Peoria. “We have had to change everything about the way we do things. From the way we feed them dinner to the way people sleep, the way they interact.”

Schofield says it is crucial to vaccinate the vulnerable.

“Being homeless during COVID has been very hard for these folks,” said Schofield. “They live in a congregate setting, you know, maintaining social distancing is difficult. Walking the streets being homeless is difficult when COVID is around.”

The strike team is a partnership with the Peoria Health Department. AMT released a statement saying: “We have been to EPIC, CWTC, Peoria County Jail, Peoria Rescue Ministries, and many other locations in Peoria and will have vaccinated hundreds of people with both doses by the end of March.”

To date, the strike team has vaccinated about 1,100 people.