Amtrak officials confirm woman who may have coronavirus was in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Amtrak train leaving from Chicago headed to St. Louis was carrying a passenger that may have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials told WMBD that the woman, in her 20s, flew into Chicago O’Hare International Airport from Italy and took an Amtrak train home to St. Louis that passed through the Bloomington-Normal Uptown Station.

On Amtrak’s website, company leaders released a statement in regards to the incident:

“At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected. Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations.” Amtrak

According to The Pantagraph, the 20-year-old woman has since been quarantining herself along with her parents, who are not showing symptoms. At this time it is unknown if she definitely has the virus, as she is still awaiting results from tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.