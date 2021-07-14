Amtrak to resume full service at stops around Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Amtrak announced Wednesday, that full service will resume at many stops in Illinois, including Bloomington Normal.

Starting July 19, Amtrak will have five daily roundtrips from St. Louis and Chicago, including stops in Springfield and at Uptown Normal.

It’s the first time since March 2020 that the stops will be full service. IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel said people around Illinois will be able to take advantage of train travel again.

“It’s a great thing, and it helps the economy in those areas, this will allow some people who maybe haven’t traveled, now they can travel more because it’s back to full service,” Wappel said.

Wappel also reminds those traveling to have masks, as it is a requirement in train stations and on trains.