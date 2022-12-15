The Peoria Area Civic Chorale is celebrating its 40th anniversary season with its annual An American Family Christmas concert series.



The concert will be hosted at Five Points Washington on December 17th and 18th at 7:30 PM, and on December 19th at 2:30 PM. You can visit the Peoria Area Civic Chorale website to get your tickets today. You can also call the box office at (309) 693-6725 or buy them at the door.



Check out our interview with Dr. Joseph D. Henry. He talks a bit about what you can expect from the concert. You can also learn more about how to join the youth choir and hear his story about how he started with the Peoria Area Civic Chorale.



