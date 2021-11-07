An American flag, dedicated to veterans and first responders, goes up in Marquette Heights

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Robert Lickiss’ father was a World War II veteran who passed away in 2014, but always wanted his family to invest back into his community.

“He always wanted a flag as they entered Marquette Heights,” Lickiss said. “He thought that we should have that because the flag resembles so much.”

Sunday, Nov. 7, Lasalle Blvd. was blocked off to allow for a dedication ceremony for the new flag. The flag was dedicated to all veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, healthcare workers and first responders.

“We wanted to add first responders to that, because they face a lot of challenges,” Lickiss said. “They may not be overseas in a war zone but they have other war zones here.”

Boy Scout Troop 3193 assisted in raising the new flag by the city’s welcome sign.

“It was good to have the boy scouts come in and do this to get them started on what the flag means and the significance of this,” said Marquette Heights Mayor Dale Hamm.

Mayor Hamm said the community is very close-knit and supportive of the military and first responders. He said it has plenty of veterans and active service members.

“It was great to see a good turn out for this,” Hamm said.

The gift from the Lickiss family will also include other small projects throughout the community, including some new park benches.