An emotional end to the school year for seniors at Washington Community High school

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seniors at Washington Community High School dropped off schoolbooks and picked up their cap and gowns on Tuesday.

It’s not the end to the school year anyone saw coming.

“We thought it was going to be a week or two break and then we’d be back to normal,” said music speech teacher Jim Tallman.

The last time students stepped foot in school was two months ago.

“I thought it would be canceled for a couple weeks,” said senior Emma Garcia, who will be attending Western Illinois University to study music education.

On Tuesday, students headed back to school to drop off books and equipment and clean out lockers.

“It was really devastating that we didn’t get to come back at all,” said Garcia.

This was the end of year goodbye for the Class of 2020.

“It’s just kind of hard saying it between masks,” said Tallman.

These seniors have missed many moments including seniors nights, final performances, award ceremonies, and prom.

“It feels really unfair…I feel like..It’s just really emotional for everyone and there’s nothing that we can do to get anything back,” said Garcia.

Superintendent Dr. Kyle Freeman says he’s proud of these seniors.

“They’ve really succeeded. They’ve overcome a very difficult scenario,” said Dr. Freeman.

He thinks despite the recent challenges, seniors have a bright future ahead.

“In the long run, they’re going to find their way. I think they’re going to make great things of themselves,” said Dr. Freeman.

Dr. Freeman says staff is still working to figure out plans for a graduation celebration in July. He says the school is waiting for more information for what that event might look like.

