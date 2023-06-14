EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It was a heartwarming Flag Day at the latest groundbreaking ceremony sponsored by Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers, construction workers, well-wishers, and even East Peoria Mayor John Kahl gathered to commemorate Flag Day and Central Illinois veterans, including the recipients of the new home, veteran David Backes and his wife Sandra.

It was an emotional scene as Sandra embraced her husband and thanked everyone in attendance. “I’m just glad that we’re here standing here side by side on the ground that’s going to be our home one day.”

Lea Anne Schmidgall, the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity in Peoria, wants to let people know volunteers are always needed, and doing so helps couples like David and Sandra.

“If anybody is interested in volunteering or sponsoring the build, call our office, we’d love to hear from you.”

Schmidgall also emphasized that the work is only just getting started, and this is far from the last groundbreaking.

“We’re hoping to do more veteran homes in the future, we don’t have a limit.”

