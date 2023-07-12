PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One of the Pythons will be making a stop in Central Illinois as part of his “An Evening with the Late John Cleese” one-man show.

A Peoria Civic Center press release confirms Cleese will be performing on Nov. 12 with tickets going on sale July 14.

Known for his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity, and clever wordplay, John Cleese has solidified his position as nothing short of comedy royalty. With all-new routines, shaped by his decades of experience, Cleese showcases his observational humor and gifted storytelling in a way that only he can. Peoria Civic Center Press Release

Cleese is the co-founder of Monty Python and is known for his work in Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, and notable roles in the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises.