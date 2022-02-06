An homage to German mead halls in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, the German American Central Society hosted the 2022 Winterfest at the Lindenhof in Peoria.

The feast included spätzle, schnitzel, bratwurst, baked chicken, sauerkraut and more.

Besides the food, there was also German mead and mulled wine.

German accordion music accompanied the community gathering, with many wearing German drinking hats or lederhosen.

Jeff Pulfer with the German American Central Society said it’s important to honor the culture of the city’s German ancestors. He said many families in the area are of German descent.

“It’s supposed to be kind of our homage to the mead hall or fest halls in Northern Europe, way back when, when they’d gather ’round to celebrate different holidays, get together and celebrate after a battle or whatever else, tell stories,” Pulfer said.

He also said the group holds events every month, and each Friday they have community dinners open to the public.