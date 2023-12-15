PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday morning began as Thursday ended, with the legal dispute over what constitutes an appeal and how that might apply at the Brandon Walker murder trial.

Walker’s attorney, Gary Morris, and prosecutors have to hash out the legal issue of Stephanie Jones’ guilty plea and whether Morris can introduce that during his closing argument or show the jury the actual documents.

Jones, 37, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder charges, similar to the ones Walker is facing, for the fatal neglect and abuse of their son, Navin Jones on March 29, 2022. As part of her plea, she agreed to testify if called by prosecutors which she wasn’t.

However, Morris had planned to call her as a witness for Walker as he has told jurors it was Jones, not his client, who failed to care for the young boy who was found unresponsive and near death at his North Gale Avenue house.

But when she refused to testify, on the grounds that it would incriminate herself, Morris was unable to question her and also unable to have jurors review the guilty plea she signed days before because there was no legal foundation.

Morris maintains her plea agreement where she waived her appeal rights voided a legal argument from prosecutors that she’s still not convicted and thus, has a pending case.

But Vespa, along with prosecutors, believes that she’s not convicted until sentenced and as such, could still opt to back out of a guilty plea. The deal with prosecutors has her exposed to possibly up to 100 years behind bars.

Legally, Jones could still ask to withdraw that plea so Vespa said she still has a right to invoke her Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

It matters, again, because it means Morris can’t hold up the paper that shows she pleaded guilty to Navin’s murder and second, it doesn’t allow him to argue that it was the mother, not his client, who was responsible for starving the boy.

At some point after this, the two sides will have to take up jury instructions, and then have closing arguments. It’s possible the panel of 12 jurors could hear the case by lunchtime.