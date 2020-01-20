An up-close look at birds of prey encourages wildlife, conservation

HANNA CITY, Ill. — Kids and parents spent Monday learning about birds of prey at Wildlife Prairie Park.

From barn owls to turkey vultures, people got an up-close look at these animals.

There were scavenger hunts, dissections, and crafts all about the birds of prey.

“You get to learn some cool stuff, as well as get some fresh air and outdoor time, if you’re willing to brave the cold, of course. All of our animals tend to love this weather as well, so it’s a really good time to actually come out and see some things while the animals are still out and about,” said Corrie Fay, a naturalist at Wildlife Prairie Park.

The event introduces kids to animals they probably wouldn’t get to see in the wild.

It also encourages people to take an interest in wildlife and conservation.

“The more people tend to know about these animals, the better off they are out in the wild. So, the more people are educated about them, the more that they are able to help them,” said Fay.

One of the activities included an owl pellet dissection and kids were able to keep their findings. Those findings include small bones from other animals that the owls had eaten.