Andre Allen announces candidacy for District 4 Councilman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The local dean of students at Methodist College of UnityPoint Health said Thursday that he has his eyes on the 4th District.

Peoria native Andre Allen is running for the Peoria City Council District 4 seat. Allen made his announcement Thursday morning in front of his home.

“The relationships that I’ve been able to establish being active in the community, being able to be someone who is proud to be a Peorian and someone who is going to be solution focused makes me an ideal candidate for this position,” said Allen.

His platform focuses on infrastructure and neighborhoods, business development, public safety, and quality of life.

Current District 4 Councilman Jim Montelongo announced this week he will not be seeking re-election.

Allen is no stranger to local politics. In 2019, he ran for councilman at-large but did not win. He said in that election, 27 percent of his votes came from District 4.

Allen said his experiences growing up in Peoria and now raising his family in the city help make him an ideal candidate.

“I think it was meant for me to come back here and get involved in my community and try to take Peoria to the next step. And I think I’m that person for that journey,” said Allen.

