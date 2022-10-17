PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s 4th District Council Member Andre W. Allen has taken up an additional role with Peoria County as of Monday.

According to a Peoria County press release, Allen has been named Peoria County’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer.

The DEI officer will be responsible for furthering the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion

within the Peoria County organization and the greater community utilizing five essential DEI perspectives:

Access and equity

Inclusive participation

Learning and diversity

Community engagement

Leadership and commitment

“Andre Allen will be Peoria County’s first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer,” said Scott Sorrel, Peoria County Administrator. “He brings to this position not only his experience in the DEI realm, but an extensive community engagement background. I look forward to him joining Peoria County’s senior management team.”

Allen is an active member of the Central Illinois community and has participated in a variety of civic engagement and volunteer opportunities, including the Police-Community Relations Advisory Committee, Peoria Public Schools Foundation, Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Peoria Promise Foundation.