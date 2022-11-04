Central Illinois Students will be presenting their original garments at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Check out our interview with Everley Davis and Lexii Loushel to learn more about the upcoming event— Andy Warhol: Endangered Species | Project Fashion Show.



The show will be taking place at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Grab your tickets now at the Peoria Riverfront Museum website.

