PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Ten of Andy Warhols “Endangered Species” paintings made their debut in the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s art exhibit Thursday through a partnership with with Art Bridges.

Peoria Riverfront Museum has been partners with Art Bridges since 2019. Art Bridges is an organization trying to expand access to American art in all regions across the united states.

Originally painted in 1983, Warhol depicted only animals recognized in the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Since then, some animals have been removed from that list, including the bald eagle.

Peoria Riverfront Museum’s President John D Morris is excited to have such fantastic pieces of art history in Peoria.

“This is one more step in the partnership, where the leading philanthropist of American art is sending us major league art. It’s really cool for Peoria to have this,” said Morris.

The complete set will be on display until December.