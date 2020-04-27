Animal themed bookstore looking for donations

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The volunteer-operated bookstore TAiLS of a Bookworm is looking for donations to help with monthly expenses.

The bookstore is owned by the Tazewell Animal Improvement of Life Society, which is a group dedicated to bettering the lives of the displaced animals of Tazewell County. TAiLS took over the bookstore in May 2019. A major draw of the bookstore is that it showcases kittens ready for adoption.

The bookstore has closed its doors and canceled several fundraisers since Gov. Pritzker’s stay at home order went into effect.

TAiLS of a Bookworm started a GoFundMe in hopes of breaking even with the store’s monthly expenses so they don’t have to take money away from donations meant for animal care.

More information can be found on the fundraisers GoFundMe page.

