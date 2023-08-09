PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum is honoring one of America’s first Black millionaires.

Annie Malone, who graduated from Peoria High, made her fortune by creating hair and beauty products for Black women, including her “Wonderful Hair Grower.”

“Annie Malone is the real deal. She is a major league player. She is the OG of entrepreneurial activity for women, women of color, for America…Her roots are right here in the city of gratitude, in Peoria, Illinois,” said John Morris, president and CEO of Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The personal family collection of artifacts, photographs and documents was donated by Malone’s great-grand nephew, Agbara Bryson.

Everley Davis, community and Every Student Initiative coordinator at Peoria Riverfront Museum, said Malone’s story is inspiring to all.

“There are so many different facets of her story. At one point she called Peoria home, she was an orphan. She’s known as one of the first self-made millionaires in our country, but also one of the first major philanthropists in our country. So, the first to make a bunch of money and share it with her community,” she said.

The exhibit opens Sept. 16 and will run through March 2024.

It will be the largest-ever Annie Malone exhibit in the country, according to Morris.