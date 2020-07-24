Annual Brews at the Zoo’s event will continue remotely this year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — While Miller Park zoo’s annual Brews at the Zoo event was canceled this year due to COVID-19 organizers are hoping to keep it going by implementing a twist.

Since 2016, hundreds of twin city community members have flocked to the zoo hoping to see some cool animals but also participating in the annual brews at the zoo event, but with COVID-19 organizers knew something had to change this year.

Organizers morphed what once was Brews at the Zoo into what’s now called Brews for the Zoo.

Keg Grove, Lil Beaver, Destihl, and White Oak Brewery have been the staple of the annual brews at the zoo say they’ll still be participating remotely.

Miller Park Zoo Zoological Society Development Director Paula Pratt said each specialty beer will have a label that will feature an animal at the zoo.

“Each brewery has created a label with that animal featured and you’ll find on the label a QR code that will bring you to the zoological society website where you’ll find a conservation story about that animal,” Pratt said.

Every time you buy one of the specialty beers at white oak, little beavers, keg grove, or Destihl a portion of the proceeds goes back to the zoo.

The event starts next Friday when keg grove will unveil its new iron eagle brew.

