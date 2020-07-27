Annual car show rides on despite the heat

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Annual Glasford Main Street Cruise-In took place on sunday afternoon despite the hot weather.

This show welcomes cars ,trucks and bikes. It is held in honor of Johnny Ray Neding, a local car collector who passed away in 2015.

Attendees vote on their favorite rides while eating brats and talking about cars. This was the sixth annual event and was hosted by Whitetails Bar.

Johnny Ray’s daughter, Ashley Neding said she still takes her dad’s car to the show every year.

“It’s a family I mean everybody is great. It brings a lot of people together,” Neding said. “Even on a hot day like today, everybody still comes together. Cars up and down the road here and it’s a good time.”

The event is free to attendees and is open to people of all ages. It usually takes place near the end of July.

