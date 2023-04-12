PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Next week, hundreds of school children will begin to descend upon the Peoria County Courthouse as part of the annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education

Spring Celebration.

For 37 years, the event has brought children from all over the region to Courthouse Plaza where children can sing and perform in an open-air setting. This year, seven counties — Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton, Woodford, Marshall, Henry and McLean — will send children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The event, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every weekday, begins April 20 and goes through May 15. The event is coordinated by the Peoria County Regional Office of

Education.

In addition to choir, band and orchestra, the annual event will showcase other forms of the fine arts including plays, dance, speech teams and writing classes

For a complete schedule or additional information, visit www.springcelebration.org or call (309) 672-6906. Please contact Dave Poehls at dpoehls@peoriaroe.org for information, interviews,

and appearances, or to discuss the program.