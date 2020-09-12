Annual crossfit competition takes over Peoria’s Dozer Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon, Crossfit competitors from across the Midwest competed in the 7th annual Battle at the Ballpark, one of the largest in the area.

Saturday’s 7th annual Battle at the Ballpark took place despite COVID-19 and 80 teams of cross-fitters came to Dozer Park to compete. Event organizer and Crossfit 309 owner Holly Mosack said after being postponed earlier, it was nice to have the event now.

“They always look forward to this event, this is the biggest event in Central Illinois and I think the only one that’s happened in the last several months,” Mosack said.

The event, regularly held in July was the first event to bring people through the gates of Dozer Park in months. Peoria Chiefs’ general manager Jason Mott said he woke up early because he was excited.

“It was just nice to know we got something going on, we put a lot of work into getting this thing ready,” Mott said.” It’s a lot work but it’s worth it to have an event and something to do.”

A lot of preparation was taken place to ensure the event would be safe including sanitation of equipment between reps and social distancing when possible. Mosack said everyone was helpful getting it prepared.

“Dozer Park has been incredible for supporting us,” Mosack said. “The health department has been incredible.”

Athletes came from as far as Iowa and as close as Peoria. Local competitor Kirsten Perkinson said it was good to be back in person, especially since gyms were closed for months.

“It’s really great, honestly it’s for all levels which people don’t consider, but we have people from all walks of life,” Perkinson said.

Hannah Jordan said it’s nice to be back competing together as a cross-fit community.

“It just brings us all together, we can cheer each other on it doesn’t matter if it’s not your gym or not,” Jordan said.

As for Dozer Park, Peoria Chiefs’ general manager Jason Mott said a few other events are still scheduled to take place this year, but is looking forward to 2021.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected