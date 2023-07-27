EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 35th annual Duck Race benefitting the Center for Prevention of Abuse is less than one month away.

The Center has a goal of selling 35,000 ducks and with one month to go, they have sold just over 50% of their goal with about 19 thousand ducks sold. That is the equivalent to $72,858 dollars raised.

The Duck Race is the Center’s longest running signature fundraiser where they raise funds to provide free and confidential services to victims of abuse and to offer educational resources.

Each duck purchased gives the donator a chance to win one of this year’s 15 prizes, including a prize of 10,000 dollars. Each duck is available for adoption for 5 dollars per duck.

The Center’s CEO Carol Merna said she wants the community to know that every dollar raised helps in several different ways.

“Departments like our human trafficking services, and our shelters and domestic violences and our sexual assault departments and the therapy we provide and elderly abuse and our prevention education department that reached 41,000 kids last year locally, those departments are supported by this duck race,” said Merna.

To adopt a duck, visit duckrace.com. The 35th annual race will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Eastside Center in East Peoria.