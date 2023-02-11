CHILLICOTHE Ill. (WMBD) — The Rotary Club and Lions Club of Chillicothe held their annual eagle watch breakfast Saturday morning.

Eggs and sausages were served at the Shore Acres Clubhouse to those who have a passion for eagles. Along with breakfast, an eagle photography contest was held, and Wildlife Prairie Park held an educational presentation on eagles and other winged animals.

Jami Haffner is an eagle photographer and enjoyed the thrill of seeing them in person and trying to capture their beauty on camera.

“Eagles were on the endangered list, and we’re off that now. When you’re outside, look up, and you might see an eagle fly through,” said Haffner.

All the money raised from the eagle watch breakfast is donated to the National Honors Society.