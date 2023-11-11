OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Ottawa will be lit up by the Annual Festival of Lights Parade on Friday, Nov. 24.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the annual event promises to be a magical celebration that ushers in the holiday season with a vibrant display of lights, music, and festive cheer, said event coordinator Rich Crum.

“We are thrilled to present the Annual Festival of Lights Parade, a cherished tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the magic of the holiday season,” said Crum. “This year’s parade promises to be a spectacle of lights and music, offering a joyous experience for residents and visitors alike. Join us as we create lasting memories and kick off the holiday season with warmth and wonder.”

The parade will begin at the corner of LaSalle Street and Jackson Street and will march south on LaSalle Street, ending at Lincoln Place.

The grand marshal of the parade will be WGN’s talk radio show host John Williams, who’s recently made Ottawa his home.

The celebration does not end after the parade. It just begins at the Jordan Block where the Friendly City Sound and Shepherd Choir will sing, and Santa Claus will be there to lead a special countdown. During that special moment, the Jordan Block Christmas tree will be lit.

It does not end there as the grand finale will be red, green, and gold fireworks set off to commence the celebration of the Christmas season.

Nov. 24 also marks the opening of the Chris Kringle Market in Jordan Block and Washington Park in Ottawa. It will open its doors at 12 p.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. The market, a festive wonderland with crafts, treats, and holiday gifts, will open for four consecutive weekends.

For more information about the parade and the market, visit Ottawa’s website.