PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the Neighborhood House hosted its Ninth Annual Food fight at the Par-A-Dice Hotel. Ten local chefs received a surprise bag of ingredients and then prepared unique dishes to highlight their culinary skills.

This year was a sold-out event with over 420 ticket sales. The auction brought in $15,000 and People’s Choice Voting brought in $14,000. The total ticket sales and sponsor contributions are still being calculated, but the Neighborhood House is on target to exceed last year’s total of $50,000.

Funds raised will help the Neighborhood House with its feeding programs.

“Our fundraiser helps support our feeding programs at Neighborhood House. Our largest being Meals on Wheels. We serve about 1,100 clients every year throughout Peoria and Tazewell Counties,” said President & CEO Julie Bonar. “On a daily basis, we’re pushing out about 800 hot meals to home bound seniors who are no longer able to shop and or cook for themselves.”

This year’s Food Fight Winner is Chef Golda Ewalt of OSF HealthCare.