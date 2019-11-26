Annual Give Thanks initiative serves more than 2,400 families

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Home Sweet Home Ministries and Midwest Food Bank said their annual Give Thanks initiative served 2,418 families and impacted almost 9,000 individuals this year.

Meal boxes complete with turkeys were distributed on Saturday and Monday at Midwest Food Bank with the aid of over 200 volunteers.

“This would not be possible without the help of our community and churches throughout the area, and volunteers’ efforts,” Tara Ingham, Midwest Food Bank’s Executive Director, said. By each of us sharing our blessings, we are able to give our neighbors in need a reason to be thankful this holiday.”

Home Sweet Home Ministries and Midwest Food Bank are thanking everyone involved including all those who donated and volunteered, as well as Thrivent Financial, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, and Great Plains Media.

“Every year it’s an amazing display of generosity and compassion,” said Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home Ministries’ Chief Operating Officer. “It’s such a blessing to see the community come together to help ensure those in need in our community have a Thanksgiving meal to share.”