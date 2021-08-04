Annual McLean County Fair kicks off Tuesday

McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual McLean County Fair kicked off August 4, continuing what organizers claim to be the biggest 4-H club in Illinois.

According to fair manager Mike Swartz, youth fairs were around in McLean County since the 1860’s, but the county fair started in 1932.

Exhibits include the carnival, the 4-H exhibit, and nightly grandstand entertainment.

Swartz said this fair is unique for its focus on agriculture, livestock, and especially youth programs. He said 4-H is a wonderful way to build character and leadership skills.

The 4-H schedule can be found here, and the 4-H show book can be found here.